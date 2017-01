Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a child abuse investigation following the death of a three-month-old.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, police were called to a local hospital after the child was pronounced dead.

First responders were called to the 3900 block of S. Grand Boulevard just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police would not discuss the nature of the initial call.

The investigation is ongoing.