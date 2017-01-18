× Nominate a “Tools for Teachers” candidate

(KPLR) – What happens when kids get great teachers? Their world of possibilities open. KPLR in partnership with our friends at Weber Chevrolet, will show our appreciation for the local teachers in our area. We need your help! Tell us about a teacher who has made an impact in your life and once a month, Weber Chevrolet will give a local teacher $500 to use in their classroom!

Teachers have many roles as coach, tutor, adviser, guide, mentor, expert, friend and partner to their students and families. We all have teachers who have made a lasting impact in our lives. And, KPLR 11 wants to honor those in the St. Louis Metro Area with our Tools for Teachers program presented by Weber Chevrolet.

Why are we focusing on Teachers?

Teachers spend $1.5 Billion annually of their own money on school supplies.

91% of teachers buy basic school supplies for their classroom

67% of teachers buy snacks for their students to help with basic nutrition

1 in 3 teachers purchase clothing for students including gloves, hats, shoes, and shoelaces

29% of teachers purchase bathroom products for students like toilet paper and toothbrushes

More than half of teachers have paid for the cost of field trips for children who couldn’t afford them

Tell us who about a teacher you want to appreciate. Let us know why they are a good candidate and they might just get your wish. Each month we will share a story and that story might just be yours.

Tools for Teachers in partnership with Weber Chevrolet – Acknowledging the Amazing Teachers in the St. Louis Metro Area

Abbreviated rules: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KPLR 11 and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area. Applications are accepted and kept throughout the duration of the Contest for consideration of selection at any time. Each month, starting in January, 2016 through December, 2016, one Nomination will be selected by a panel of judges designated by Sponsor and Weber Chevrolet based upon the persuasiveness of the Essay in showing the Nominee’s value in the classroom in ways large and small. Non-winning Nominations will carry over from one Monthly Entry Period to the next. By entering, you agree to appear on camera upon selection. Click here for complete contest details.