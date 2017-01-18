Girl, 15, fatally shot by masked gunmen overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was murdered overnight in St. Louis city. It happened shortly before 7:00 pm in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The victim was sitting in her car at the time.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Public Schools identified her as Toni Stevenson, a student at Northwest Academy of Law High School located at 5140 Riverview Boulevard.

Toni was very involved in the schools, excelling in both academics and athletics. She played on three teams, basketball, soccer and volley ball. She was also involved in a social justice club.

Investigators say the teen was returning home from a basketball game when she pulled up to her home. At that point, two masked men armed with assault rifles approached her vehicle and opened fire. Stevenson was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

St. Louis Police Lieutenant John Green doesn't believe the shooting was random. "I think that they were looking for their target and they found it," said Green.

"I find it hard to believe a 15-year-old would be doing something to cause this to happen so we'll ask family to help us out and see what was going on in the neighborhood, maybe something going on the street or maybe the car was involved with something earlier, but we'll look at all of that before judging."

If you have any information you're asked to call 911 immediately.