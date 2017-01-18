Clear video captures burglars breaking into south St. Louis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The dogs don't seem to mind the men coming in through the window.

Security cameras captured this crystal clear view of a break-in this Wednesday morning at a home in the 3000 block of Shenandoah in south St. Louis. The video was posted to the Compton Heights "Next Door" neighborhood page.

Police say that they received a call about the break-in at around 11:30am. The caller, who was not at the home, said there was live video surveillance of the burglary. He said he could see the doors open.

The video shows two men breaking into the home. They enter through the video and have a look around the place . There are two dogs who witness the break-in. They follow the two men around as they walk into several rooms. An alarm sounds when one of the men walks through a door. The two men then make their escape. One man jumps back through the window. The other man unlocks the back door and leaves the premises.

Investigators are still working on this case and a police report is not complete. Police do not have any information on if anything was taken from the home.

Police are looking for the suspects. Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/