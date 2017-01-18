Board of Alderman to look at revised bill that reduces St. Louis city’s cost on proposed MLS stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Could there be new life for a plan to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis?

The plan was declared dead just days ago.

The aldermanic bill to let city voters decide on stadium funding is suddenly back on the table. The board's ways and means committee will take it up Thursday morning, but big dead-lines are looming.

The first deadline, January 24th is just six days away. St. Louis aldermen need to have an approved stadium submitted to the Board of Elections to get it onto the April ballot.

Thanks, in part to last week`s ice storm, that deadline may be extended, the ice forced the board to cancel its meeting last week.

The next deadline is a week later, January 31st, it`s the deadline for proposals to the MLS for owners and cities interested in an MLS expansion team. To begin play in new stadiums starting in the year 2020.

The St. Louis plan calls for a new $200 million stadium next to Union Station; Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia proposes a ½ cent sales tax hike on out of state purchases, called a 'use' tax to help fund it; the amount has reportedly been dropped from $80 to $60 million.

Still, the SC STL owner-ship group issued a statement thank Ingrassia for reviving the bill and taking it to the ways and means committee tomorrow, where there`s a feeling voters want to have a say on this.

The earliest the full Board of Aldermen could approve a ballot measure is January 27th. The election board would obviously have to extend its deadline to get it onto the April ballot.

State funding is another issue entirely, and the new governor has already said no way.