15-year-old shot and killed in North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis.According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened just before 7:00 pm in the 6000 block of Thekla.

Investigators say the girl had been returning home from a basketball game when she pulled up to a house on Thekla. Then, according to witness reports, police say two masked men armed with assault rifles approached her vehicle and opened fire. The girl was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

"I don't think it was random, I think that they were looking for their target and they found it" said St. Louis Police Lieutenant John Green. "I find it hard to believe a 15-year-old would be doing something to cause this to happen so we'll ask family to help us out and see what was going on in the neighborhood, maybe something going on the street or maybe the car was involved with something earlier, but we'll look at all of that before judging" Green said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.