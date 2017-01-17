ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - One week after regaining state accreditation, the St. Louis Public School District is devising plans to build on its success. Dr. Kelvin Adams, District Superintendent says the goal is to make sure students are reading on level, taking advanced courses and competing in academic competitions. The district also wants to implement a Robotics Program and a STEM Program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It took the district nine years, nine months and nineteen days to regain full accreditation. The State Department of Education delivered the good news January 9, 2017.
St. Louis Public Schools looks to build on success, after winning full accreditation
