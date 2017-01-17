Plans to repeal Obamacare spark protests in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI)- People across Missouri are planning rush hour rallies this morning to protest plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Some activists will gather outside of Senator Roy Blunt's office in Clayton. He has been a critic of Obamacare and supports repealing the law.

Six of the seven rallies including this one will begin at 8 a.m.

Today`s protests come after the house and senate both voted last week to pass budget resolutions that will begin dismantling Obamacare.

The group called Missouri Healthcare for All is organizing today`s protests. Demonstrators say congress is gutting coverage for millions of Americans by dismantling Obamacare with no plan for replacing the law`s protections. They`re calling on congress to choose what they call a more responsible path forward.

Members of congress who support repealing Obamacare say they are working on a replacement plan and that people who have insurance under the Affordable Care Act will still have coverage under a new set-up.