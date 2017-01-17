Madison County begins trial to commit James Lopes

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – Tuesday the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office went to trial to force accused sex offender James Lopes to be committed indefinitely and possible for life to a state institution.

Lopes cause outrage on social media in April 2016, when he was accused of passing out cards to children printed with his views on sex between adults and children as a religious rite.

Lopes was charged with 3 felony counts of grooming and 3 counts of disorderly conduct. He has been held in custody on a $75,000 bond in the Madison County Jail.