Former doctor's office manager sentenced for embezzlement

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KPLR) – A 61-year-old Belleville man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for embezzling funds from his employer’s medical practice, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce said Tuesday.

According to court documents, Jerry Akin worked as a manager for a local doctor’s office from late 2009 to March 2014.

Akin used company credit cards for personal purchases, including Cardinals season tickets, concert tickets, medical bills, and personal travel expenses. He would pay his own credit card bills using the company’s checking account.

All told, Akin took approximately $369,000 from his employer.

Akin was sentenced January 12 to 51 months in prison on two counts of wire fraud and ordered to pay $256,563 in restitution. The difference in embezzled funds and restitution has been recouped from Akin’s retirement account.