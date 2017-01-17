Food delivery service seemingly vanishes, angering restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Jason Sparks first heard word last Friday the news that’s leaving diners and restaurant owners quite unsatisfied.

“When I’m going to get my money because it’s owed to me,” said Sparks, owner of Maria’s Deli near St. Charles Rock Road and I-170. “It was my food that I sold to customers and they delivered it. All they did was collect the funds. I want to know why. Why did this happen?”

Sparks said he’s owed $2,250 from Clayton business GrubGo, a third-party food delivery service.

Sparks took to social media over the weekend to spread the word that he was out some dough.

“They didn’t notify anyone that they were closing; none of us,” Sparks said. “No one knew. I didn’t find out until Friday and they had shut down business Thursday.”

It’s unclear if GrubGo has officially ceased operations. Calls Tuesday afternoon were sent to a voicemail.

Sparks had been a client of GrubGo’s for the last three years. The delivery service would deliver the food and collect the payment and later pay restaurants that subscribe to the service.

“If your business is in trouble, fine,” Sparks said. “But it’s a lot easier to let everybody know and they’ll work with you. We’d all work with you. But now, everybody wants their money.”