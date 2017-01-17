Fatal truck crash and fire causing massive delays on I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A fatal crash involving three vehicles and a semi truck on southbound I-270 just south of Clayton happened at around 8:40 a.m. Traffic is expected to be backed up in both directions for several hours. Southbound lanes of the highway are closed and northbound lanes are restricted.

A van pulling a trailer lost control while driving southbound on I-270. The van crossed lanes, first hitting a tow truck, then a passenger car, forcing it into the median. A semi tractor-trailer tried to avoid the accident but was unable to.

The van that spurred the accident caught fire. This caused the semi truck, carrying a payload of frozen meat, to catch fire.

There were four vehicles and four people involved in the accident. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. One person is dead. The driver of the tow truck was unharmed.

"This is a very tragic chain of events. By one vehicle losing control, all this happened. We are asking people to avoid the area. Reroute your drive. This is going to be closed down for quite some time," said Corporal Wheatley with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Southbound I-270 is closed past I-64. MoDOT says the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. There are also lane restrictions of northbound I-270.

