Duo arrested for burglary in Pacific

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for allegedly breaking into a Pacific residence over the weekend.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies were called to a home in the 6400 block of Highway O around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. The homeowner told deputies he had a surveillance system set up and recorded images of the suspects and the car they were driving.

The homeowner posted those images on Facebook to alert the public, Pelton said.

An off-duty Washington police officer spotted the vehicle at a Petro Mart in Villa Ridge. Sheriff’s deputies responded and took two men into custody.

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Gregory Carmack and 30-year-old Earl Rancher with burglary. Both men are being held on a $25,000 bond.

Pelton said the homeowner’s stolen property was located and returned to him.