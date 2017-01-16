Variety, The Children’s Charity Trivia Night at SLUH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- FOX 2 has been a proud supporter of Variety, The Children's Charity for a long time and we've known our friend Nick George for a long time as well.

He joined us on the morning show to talk about Variety Trivia Night.

The event will take place on February 4th at St. Louis University High School. FOX 2's John Brown is the emcee.

There will be free drinks, Variety Pizza Packs for sale, raffles, balloon pops and more! Doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 4th

6 p.m.

St. Louis University High School

4970 Oakland Avenue

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis has been helping children with physical and intellectual disabilities reach their full potential for more than 80 years.

For more information visit: varietystl.org