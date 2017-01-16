St. Louis Blues, Country Financial to host shower for military moms

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- All moms could use a helping hand but the St. Louis Blues and Country Financial are saying thanks to some local military moms. They’re teaming up with Operation Shower to provide expectant mothers with baby items.

A baby shower will be held at the Peabody Opera House on January 24th.

You can donate items to be used as gifts given to expectant military moms. People are encouraged to donate new born pajamas to any the Country Financial location in Kirkwood or O’Fallon.

In return, Blues fans will receive a signed photo of Ryan Reaves and be entered to win Penthouse Suite tickets for the Blues vs. Coyotes game on Monday, March 27th.

Elias Corpas, Agency Manager for Country Financial and Lindsey Fletcher with Operation Shower tell us more.

For more information and contest rules and regulations, visit nhl.com.