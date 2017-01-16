Francis Howell freshman selected to attend Trump inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – Francis Howell High School freshman Emma Johnson is preparing for the trip of a lifetime. She's been selected to attend the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit this week in Washington, DC.

"I get to see Donald Trump take the oath of office and become the next president," she said.

Johnson is one of 2,200 students from around the world invited to summit. In addition to attending inaugural festivities, she'll spend five days in different leadership workshops and seminars, some featuring world leaders like former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai.

"She's going to have an opportunity to listen to some really influential people both in private and public sectors, and I think that's going to add to what her experience is like," said Johnson's dad, Matt.

Johnson will also have the chance to present research and solutions on the topic of water, wildlife, and weather extinction, to a delegation of the Envision Leadership Program; research and ideas that could then be presented to Congress and the president.

"I get to present about it and hopefully I can change the extinction," Johnson said.

While this year's inauguration is making headlines for who is attending and who isn’t, Johnson and her family are putting politics aside and taking in the history of the moment; a moment she'll have a front row seat to witness.

"I think it's going to give her the chance to see how our democracy functions, because you're going to see people on both sides of either political party and any idea are going to be in Washington this week," Matt said.

"Not many people that I know have gone to the inauguration and I'm really excited to have the chance to go," Johnson said.