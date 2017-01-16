Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Several events are planned around the St. Louis area today marking the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

A civic ceremony is planned at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Courthouse downtown followed by the Annual Freedom March. It will end with an interfaith service at 12:30 p.m. at theLeonard Missionary Baptist Church located at 1100 North Compton.

Organizers say St. Louis has the second largest MLK celebration in the United States.

The Gateway Region YMCA is hosting its 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast as well. The event begins at 7 a.m. at the office located at 5555 Page Boulevard.

Also today, Young Voices with Action will host a parade which will travel down Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Other events are planned in St. Charles, Berkeley, East St. Louis and at Washington University.

On Sunday, St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson lead the annual Mass for the Preservation of Peace and Justice. This is the archdiocese's 41st commemoration of Dr. King's birthday and legacy.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events:

11:30 a.m.- March in Wellston

Noon- East St. Louis, St. Luke Church

1:00 p.m.- Berkeley City Hall

1:00 p.m.- Kirkwood High School

7:00 p.m.- St. Charles, Grace Gospel Temple

