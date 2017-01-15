Tired of cabin fever, people get out after ice storm ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – As January's ice storm moved out of the area Sunday, some people ventured out for the first time in days.

"I stayed in Friday for sure, but Saturday I think I could have gotten out but I chose not to" said Kathy Wilson at the West County Shopping Center.

The West County Shopping Center was one of the many businesses to close early on Friday ahead of the weekend ice storm. Sunday, the parking lot was full.

"As a new driver I don't really want to have to deal with that horrible so I tried to avoid staying outside or inside I should say" said Jennifer Vaskovtsova. "Last time we had the ice, my car slipped three times so, the ice storm is bad" she said.

For the most part, people heeded officials' warnings to stay home and off the roadways which allowed crews to keep up with the three waves of ice.

"I had to cancel some plans that I had Friday night, I was able to make it out last night, didn't have too many problems" said Will Christmann. "Yea hopefully we get into a lot nicer of a week ahead of us. This is not fun weather” he said.