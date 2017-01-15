MoDOT ends emergency operations after salting streets for final round of icy weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - The final phase of the ice storm meant a busy early Sunday morning for MoDOT crews. The Missouri Department of Transportation had more than 200 trucks out overnight and kept those full crews out on the roads through much of the morning because temperatures were holding close to the freezing mark. A degree or two can make a big difference in freezing roads or just wet.

District Maintenance Engineer Mark Croarkin says generally speaking roads conditions have stayed in good condition. He said that Franklin County saw some of the largest impacts from the storm with reports of some glazing still coming in Sunday morning.

At 10:00am, as temperatures warmed, MoDOT announced that they would end emergency operations by Noon Sunday and that maintenance supervisors will continue to monitor road conditions.

More 270 near Manchester Rd. MoDOT with full crews until possibly midday when we get permanently above freezing. pic.twitter.com/7WRNv1SxBr — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) January 15, 2017

Overnight, MoDOT put down a salt brine mix down on the roads. Then about 4:30am this morning crews started dropping rock salt to try and prevent any slick spots.

There are concerns for people who might be heading across the state on I-70 to Kansas city for the Chiefs playoff game Sunday night. Croarkin is advising people to leave early and allow plenty of time in case you have to deal with frozen areas out west.

MoDOT crews in the St. Louis region dropped about seven thousand tons of salt for this storm---that’s more than double the normal amount used in a big snowstorm.