Illinois roads accident free after drivers follow ice storm warnings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KPLR) - Representatives from the Illinois Department Of Transportation say that crews are working 12 hour shifts to stay ahead of the ice. IDOT Workers sprayed a brine mix on the roads and bridges across the metro east.

Officials say with schools closed on Friday and some business closing early Saturday, crews have been able to stay ahead of the storm. Sunday's road conditions depent on if drivers will be as patient as they were during the first two rounds of winter weather.

Illinois State Police say that so far they have no major accidents to report. People followed the warnings put out by police and IDOT to stay inside unless you absolutely have to travel.