As icing threat ends, a big warm up begins for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- The threat for freezing rain is coming to an end across the News 11 viewing area. If they aren’t there already, temperatures will warm above freezing by Sunday afternoon, pushing the icing threat into north-central Missouri and west-central Illinois. Until then, untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses will remain slick. Rain showers will continue into the afternoon as we head into the mid-thirties for afternoon highs. Then we’ll see a break from the steady rains overnight.

To borrow from John Cleese and Monty Python, “… And Now For Something Completely Different.”

Our stalled frontal boundary lifts northward tonight as a warm front, and that will send temperatures rising Sunday night into Monday. By the time we wake up Monday morning, temperatures will be near 40°. They keep rising from there, pushing into the low 50°s by evening. Any ice left across the region melts. As a cold front moves in, we’ll watch for rain and thunderstorms, especially Monday afternoon. If any tree branches were damaged by the recent ice build up, they may fall during the gusty winds brought by some of the storms.

By Monday night, the cold front is through and we are a bit cooler on Tuesday, with clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Still well above freezing, upper 40°s for highs. Back to the 50°s on Wednesday with some sunshine.