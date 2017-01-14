Two down, one to go: Another round of icy weather expected Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Ding, ding, ding…the bell has tolled and round #2 of 3 rounds of icy weather is done for our area. Borderline temperatures, mostly around 31° or 32° Saturday morning, allowed for most of the rainfall we saw not to freeze on contact. But an Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for the FOX 2 News viewing area through Noon on Sunday. We have one more wave to go.

Ice accumulations so far have been highest south of St. Louis, as expected. Tree limbs are breaking in Farmington, MO, under the weight of the ice. In southern Jefferson County, around 0.5" of ice accumulation may have led to power outages late Friday night. Near Richwoods, MO, 0.4" of ice accumulation was reported to the National Weather Service. Now, the ice threat shifts to the north.

I see people complaining the storm wasn't bad. Consider yourself lucky. Some in Farmington have been without power for 8 hours. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/lE2fqkJrVZ — John Brown on Fox (@JohnBrownTV) January 14, 2017

The rest of our Saturday will be cloudy with patchy drizzle. Temperatures should warm just above freezing, into the mid 30°s by midday.

Round #3 arrives very early Sunday morning; think around 4:00am. Temperatures southeast of St. Louis will stay above freezing, so all liquid rainfall from Bunker to Fredericktown, MO over to Pinckneyville, IL. North of there, near or slightly below freezing temperatures Sunday morning will lead to additional freezing rain accumulations. Along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, we could see up to a 0.10” of icy glaze. North of there, up to 0.25” of additional ice accumulation will be possible on trees, power lines, and any untreated surfaces.

By late morning Sunday, we are back above freezing and that’s where we will stay. All rain Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday near 37°. We dip a bit in the evening, then see warming temps overnight Sunday into Monday. We’ll watch for more rain and some thunderstorms for the Dr. King holiday as temperatures climb into the 50°s.