Missing 12-year-old found by police injured in abandoned building

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Police are calling it a miraculous recovery as a 12-year-old girl who had been missing for days is found an abandoned building

FOX2’s Kelley Hoskins talked with the girl's friend that she was supposed to meet at the school bus stop the day she disappeared.

For the first time we are hearing from 12-year-old Kameill Taylor's friend, “She asked our news crew not to show her face as she is still traumatize about hearing her classmate was found in a vacant house. However, she just glad her friend is alive. “I’m really happy but I how it's going to affect her school? I don’t know if she is going to come back or if she will sit out the rest of the year. It's like is she going to be ok in school," said Taylor's friend.

6th grader Kameill Taylor left her home in the 5300 block of Labadie Ave. near Union in North St Louis Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. Taylor was supposed to meet her friend and then walk to the bus stop but never showed up. “I thought she was just absent. I did not think too much of it until her brother came looking for her saying she did not come home," said the friend.

Various photos in this story were provided to our newsroom by our partners from the St. Louis Post Dispatch as FBI agents and St. Louis police officers worked the scene where 12-year-old Kameill Taylor was found alone late Friday night in an abandoned building. Officers believe Taylor was in the vacant building for three day with serious injuries. “Officers went house to house, block by block and we were able to locate her at 53-hundred block of Terry in an upstairs vacant building. She was taken to an area hospital and she suffered some trauma to the extent we are not sure right now," said Lt. Perri Johnson.

Taylor was found just two blocks from where she had disappeared Wednesday en-route to her friend to catch school bus." She didn't go voluntary go into that building by herself and the investigation is continuing right now," said Lt. Johnson.

Police offered few details about Taylor’s recovery, but did say she was found with her back pack.