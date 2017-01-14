Hundreds of MoDOT trucks still salting roads to keep Missouri ice free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - There is cautious optimism from MoDOT Saturday morning about road conditions on this day two of the ice storm. But MoDOT is not letting its guard down just yet.

District Maintenance Engineer Mark Croarkin says he had full crews overnight and he plans on keeping full crews out Saturday.That means more than 200 trucks will be on the roads. Croarkin says temperatures are too close to freezing to let anyone go home yet. However, he does say this morning that conditions on most all roads are pretty good-roads are wet but not frozen. Croarkin tells us the rain that fell overnight into this morning has resulted in pavement temperatures rising a bit.

MoDOT has dropped 4,500 tons of salt since the ice storm started Friday. A MoDOT spokesperson tells us from 5am yesterday morning until early this morning, their motorist assist crews responded to 111 calls for service. We’re told that actually isn`t that many more than during a bad rain storm.

While Saturday may be a lull in the ice storm, a MoDOT spokesperson says crews are getting ready for the last round of the storm that is supposed to hit early Sunday morning with possible additional icing.