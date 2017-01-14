Fire crews battle church fire in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The old St. Elizabeth church in East st Louis caught fire Saturday night around 7 pm. The multi-alarm fire brought fire crews from East St. Louis, Belleville, Fairmont City, City of St. Louis and Washington Park to battle the blaze.

The church is located on the 500 block of North 25th street. Witnesses say the blaze could be seen half-mile away.

At 10 pm fire crews were still battling the blaze putting out hot spots.

The church had recently been used as a carpet outlet store, that was closed. The East St. Louis Fire Chief said carpets were stored in the church contributing to the heavy fire in the structure.

The fire will be investigated the East St. Louis Fire Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.