Bomb and Arson called to funeral home fire

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Bomb and Arson is investigating a two alarm fire at a funeral home Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the "William C. Harris funeral directors and Cremation Service" on Halls Ferry in North St. Louis County.

Funeral CEO William C. Harris says he had just left the funeral home with a service when he got a call from his wife that the funeral home garage was on fire.

Investigators tell Harris the fire began in the car parked in the garage.

Harris says no one was injured and there was no damage to the remains in their care.

The freezing temperatures made it tough on first responders.

One hydrant was frozen shut and firefighters had to use a mallet to open it up.