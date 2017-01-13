Light traffic contributes to few accidents during start of St. Louis ice storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - It was a frequent sight along the Jefferson County Roads on Friday, as yellow MoDOT salt trucks keep the roads ice free.

Traveling south on Interstate 55, lanes ran clear of slick spots with just some icy buildup on the shoulders and bridges. Also running clear, Route 141, Highway Z, and US 61/67.

Things were more wet than icy, but once you got off those main streets and into parking lots that's where you founded cars and untreated curbs and sidewalks glazed over by midday. Traffic through the day was light as most folks heeded the warnings and stayed out of the weather.

A little ice build up on the side of the roads in Jefferson County didn't stop some from getting out to their favorite burger joint for lunch.

Chris Elliott and Ryan McCabe were two people that were on the roads Friday. Both took it slow to get to the Stoplight Diner in Crystal City for a warm-up lunch.

"You're going to cut your problems in half by slowing down. It's not too bad, but there is ice everywhere," said Chris Elliott.

"I'm fairly cautious. I prepared. I've got everything in my truck just on case I was tied up somewhere. I just felt like I needed to get down here that way I could be close to family if something happens," said Ryan McCabe

There were a few fender benders through the day in Missouri, but no major crashes were reported.

Traffic on Illinois interstates and roadways is running smoothly. There is light traffic on what would normally be a busy Friday. The Illinois Department of Transportation says crews have been out all day applying chemicals, staying ahead of the storm.

Illinois State Police say that they have received fewer calls than they did last month when the area received freezing rain and ice. It seems that people have listened to all of the warnings from IDOT and state police and stayed home. Traffic is also light because many business and schools in Illinois decided to close due to the forecast.

IDOT officials say the roads and highways are getting plenty of pre-treating in advance of the storm. Traffic is running normally but they are concerned about the precipitation that will continue through the weekend.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to plan ahead and take the necessary safety precaution while traveling on interstates and state roads.