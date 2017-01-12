Rockwood superintendent expects all schools to be closed Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) – The Rockwood School District doesn’t fool around when it comes to ice.

If it were just snow in the forecast, officials might wait until the snow starts falling before it cancels classes; but ice is a completely different story.

Superintendent Eric Knost has been closely watching the forecast and had a conference call Thursday with the National Weather Service. Knost anticipates all schools will be closed on Friday.

And with ice expected all the way into Saturday, he said all school buildings will be closed through the weekend and all extracurricular activities cancelled.

Knost said he’ll make a final decision Thursday evening. The school will make robocalls and send emails to alert the parents of its 21,000 students.