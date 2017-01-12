MoDOT, IDOT preparing for icy road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO (KTVI)- As the potential ice storm approaches, law officers and road crews on both sides of the river are getting ready.

Road crews and law officers are doing all they can to prevent a repeat of these kinds of scenes from last month when an ice event gridlocked traffic for hours on a Friday afternoon well into Friday night. MoDOT says its crews will be out ahead of this storm using a mix of chemicals to treat the roads.

The company has more than 200 trucks available if needed.

IDOT says they've been preparing for the storm since Monday and has 200 trucks ready to fight the wintry weather. Both the Missouri Highway Patrol and Illinois State Police are telling drivers to stay off the roads if possible once the storm hits.

Later this morning, MoDOT, the Missouri Highway Patrol and AAA will all join together to talk about the potential road conditions during the storm and how crews will try to combat the storm when it gets to our area.