Dine Out event at area restaurants for wounded officer Matt Crosby

ROCK HILL, MO (KPLR) – As Matt Crosby plays NHL 17 and scores a goal with the video game version of Vladimir Tarasenko, it’s the St. Louis region that’s giving the assist.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m just so thankful for everybody,” Crosby said. “It’s just been overwhelming, all the attention that it’s gotten.”

On Thursday afternoon, the former Rock Hill police officer is celebrating his birthday playing a videogame. It was April 2010 when Crosby was paralyzed from the chest down when he was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“I was just doing my job like all these guys that are still police officers doing every day,” Crosby said.

He’s faced multiple surgeries and some setbacks along the way. But after a recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch article describing Crosby’s life since the shooting, restaurants and volunteers stepped forward with Dine Out for Matt Crosby night across the bi-state region.

“Like, I went from having no hope for my future because I’ve been trying to move for two years and nothing works out, to now all of a sudden I have hope for my future,” Crosby said.

What began with a handful of hometown restaurants has grown to more than 100 taking part from the land of Lincoln in Illinois to the Lake of the Ozarks. Most of these are mom and pop stores, and locally owned.

They hope to raise $50,000 from these efforts that money going towards helping Crosby get into a smart house that’s easier for him to operate and get around in.