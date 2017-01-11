Winter Storm Watch issued from Thursday night into Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Thursday night into Saturday afternoon. A strong cold front is expected to sweep across the area early Thursday morning at around sunrise. This will making that the warmest part of the day. Behind the front temperatures will tumble back through the 30's. We should reach the mid 20's by early Friday morning.

WINTER WEATHER EVENT UPDATE (Fri, Sat, Sun):

There are still MANY more questions than firm answers with regards to the events of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. What seems certain is we will have at least some icy mixed precipitation, coming in several waves over the 2-3 day period. However, my time of greatest concern for the greatest impact is Friday, through Friday night and into Saturday morning. To be clear, these are just early thoughts, my first best educated guess. But as always, we will get a better read on things as the heart of the system comes into the US off the Pacific, sometime Thursday. So tweaks may very well be required at that time.

REFER TO THE MAPS BELOW:

The mix will begin in a band south of St. Louis Friday morning. I expect it to start as sleet, but quickly change to freezing rain. That band will slowly lift to the north. Ice accumulations will be most noticeable on elevated surfaces such as trees, power lines and bridges while any sleet will help turn untreated roads icy as well. Still too early to put numbers on how much ice as that will depend on how quickly temperatures warm above freezing, but definitely COULD get pretty icy down south Friday into Friday evening.

The band from down south will lift north to around I-70 by Friday afternoon or early evening (timing still in flux). It should be mostly sleet for several hours before mixing/changing to freezing rain. Pockets of freezing rain and sleet will continue into Friday night and at least midday Saturday. This will create not only hazardous driving conditions…but lead to build up of ice in trees, power lines and even on some roads, parking lots, sidewalks, etc.

Most places will warm to near or just above freezing by Saturday afternoon…changing most of the precip over to cold rain.

SUNDAY QUESTIONS:

Sunday is a bit of a wild card day at this point as there are some indications temperatures may dip back below freezing for a time as another round of rain moves through. At this point, I don’t have a good feel for how Sunday will unfold… so best to just leave that day alone for now...and call it a watcher.

