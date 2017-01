Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A new Missouri law can charge students with felonies for school fights and bullying.

Attorney Mick Henderson from Henderson and Waterkotte stops by KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the new law.

Although many critics say the new law feeds the pipeline to prison, Henderson says the code revision does nothing more to send children to prison than the old code.