STL Motorcycle Show rides into America’s Center this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A monster of a motorcycle show is happening this weekend!

The Third Annual STL Motorcycle Show comes to America's Center featuring all makes and models of the newest motorcycles, ATV’s and a special vintage bike display.

There will also be live stunt performances from the St. Louis Sprockets and Phil & Pat Smage from America`s Got Talent.

Mark Klose, afternoon host at 97.1 FM Talk, and Marshall Tucker from Big St. Charles Motorsports visit KPLR 11 News at Noon to show off some of the motorcycles you’ll see at the event.

Third Annual STL Motorcycle Show

America`s Center / The Dome

Sat Jan. 14 from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sun Jan. 15 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door, kids age 15 and under are free

To get free admission plus a special biker patch donate blood at the Biker Blood Drive. Sign up online for an appointment time to give blood.

For more information visit: ww.stlmotorcycleshow.com