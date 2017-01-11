KISS rock and rolls into St. Louis for Rock and Brews grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)-Shout it out loud! Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS have arrived in St. Louis for the grand opening of their restaurant Rock and Brews.

The family-friendly restaurant located in the Chesterfield Valley features great food and brews with a rock and roll flair. Tonight's grand opening will celebrate and pay tribute to veterans.

Simmons and Stanley say they are excited to bring their rock and roll restaurant to St. Louis, which they first visited in the early '70s. Among the rockstars favorite menu items are the pulled pork sandwich, ribs and pizzas. The restaurant also serves more than 50 craft and international beers, with one bar dedicated exclusively to local Missouri craft beers.

The restaurant includes a play area for kids, gluten-free options, and a dog menu--for those times when your husband or boyfriend is in the doghouse, Stanley says.

FOX 2's Lisa Hart got a taste of Rock and Brews delicious beignets and found out how long it takes Simmons and Stanley to put on their famous makeup.

Rock & Brews

17258 Chesterfield Airport Road

www.rockandbrews.com