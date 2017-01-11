Car crashes into St. Charles pond following police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO (KTVI)- One person is in custody and police are still searching for another after an overnight chase in St. Charles County. It happened on 364 East at Mid-Rivers Mall Drive.

Investigators say the incident started about 2 a.m. when Lake St. Louis police initiated the chase. There have been reports that the car involved may have been stolen.

There are no details about anyone being hurt although one person was seen with handcuffs on being taken to an ambulance. That person was walking on his own.

Police did a perimeter set up around the area earlier.

At one point, officers called in a canine as well as a police helicopter to help in the case.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.