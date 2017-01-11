Businesses preparing for expected winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KPLR) – Two of St. Louis’s largest companies, Monsanto and Express Scripts are monitoring the weather in an effort to keep employees safe in an expected winter storm.

Both of those business employ thousands of people in St. Louis and they are already talking about what to do if the weather gets bad on Friday.

Monsanto has 6,000 employees in St. Louis, two campuses and their own inclement weather team.

Their job is to monitor weather activity and prepare the sites for Mother Nature, and do some research.

Supervisors at Monsanto are already telling employees to be prepared to work from home on Friday, but the official call won’t come till that morning.

Unlike Monsanto, Express Scripts cannot fully close their facilities because they have to get prescriptions to customers.

Spokesperson Brian Henry says they must have some employees in their pharmacy to fill those prescriptions so they have to have a plan in place for them.

Neither company has made any official decisions about their weather plans this Friday.

They both have multiple ways of getting in touch with and informing their employees.