Win tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam is back in 2017! Bring the whole family to a night of non-stop excitement when Monster Jam comes roaring into The Dome at America’s Center on February 4th, 2017. It’s father versus son… See Dennis Anderson in Grave Digger take on Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Digger.

Monster Jam

The Dome at America’s Center

February 4th

Tickets start at just $15!

The event includes a pre-show Pit Party that runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the event day with early access to drivers and trucks. Pit Passes can be purchased for $10 in addition to a valid event ticket.

We’re giving away a four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam. Hurry! Entries are due by January 27th!

Contest rules