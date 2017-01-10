× Villa Ridge man accused of attacking girlfriend, ramming her vehicle off Highway 100

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A domestic violence incident that began in a Franklin County trailer park ended with a dangerous chase on Highway 100.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies were called to the Victoria Garden Mobile Home Park just outside Pacific on the morning of Monday, January 9.

Deputies learned a woman there had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Jesse Ahern. The woman drove away in a car, but Ahern chased her down on Highway 100 in his vehicle.

Ahern allegedly forced his girlfriend off the roadway and a collision occurred, Pelton said. Ahern got out of his vehicle and continued the attack.

Two workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation passed by the scene of the collision and saw the confrontation between Ahern and his girlfriend. The MoDOT workers stopped to assist the woman and get her to safe location until law enforcement could reach them. Ahern allegedly pointed a handgun at his girlfriend and fled before the arrival of sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies later received a tip that Ahern was at the Red Barn Trailer Court in Villa Ridge. Deputies found Ahern driving around the trailer park, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested him without further incident.

Prosecutors charged Ahern with domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.