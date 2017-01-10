× Soccer stadium funding bill is dead

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis’ chances of landing a Major League Soccer franchise suffered a blow Tuesday as the alderwoman responsible for drafting a stadium funding bill said the legislation would not be moving forward.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia made the announcement at the city’s Ways & Means Committee meeting.

Ingrassia had proposed putting a sales tax increase before city voters in April to provide up to $80 million in funding for the stadium, which would be built in her ward.

The proposed stadium would be built on 24 acres of land just west of Union Station. The Interstate 64/Highway 40 exit ramps at that location would need to be moved. The city bought the property from MoDOT in September 2016.

The stadium has a projected $200 million price tag. The original funding plan called for $80 million in city funds and $40 million in state tax credits. The ownership group would cover the $150 million MLS expansion fee and contribute the remaining $80 million toward stadium construction, including future maintenance and cost overruns.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has until January 24 to approve any ballot proposition for the April 4 election.