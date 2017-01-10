× Slain suspect in officer-involved shooting identified; charges filed

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Investigators have identified the man shot dead by police Monday after pointing a gun at officers following a brief pursuit. Charges have also been filed against one of the occupants of the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen days earlier.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Page Boulevard.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said two officers were patrolling the area with a license plate reader. It identified a stolen vehicle driving near the intersection of Goodfellow and Page. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Berkeley on January 5.

The officers started tailing the vehicle east on Page. They were several blocks behind when the stolen vehicle started moving very fast. Then one of the stolen vehicle’s tires went flat. The vehicle was involved in a one car accident and flipped over into a nearby yard.

The accident happened near the intersection of Page and N. Taylor Avenue.

Three people were inside the stolen vehicle. Two officers approached the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at them. Chief Dotson said the officers ordered the driver to put the gun down. One of the officers fired between four and six shots at the suspect when he continued to point the gun at him.

The armed suspect, identified as 21-year-old Davion Henderson, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other suspects, an unnamed 16-year-old and 23-year-old Javonn Nettles, were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the accident. Nettles was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, and resisting arrest. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond. No charges have been filed against the 16-year-old as of yet.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Two guns were recovered from inside the stolen vehicle. One of the guns was reported stolen from Florissant in December 2016. The other gun had been defaced, making any attempt at tracing the firearm difficult.

Per department policy, the officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.