Firefighter injured in St. Charles blaze

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)- A St. Charles city firefighter was injured while fighting a late-night fire at a building on First Capitol Drive. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Monday in between two buildings that were built in the 1800's.

Businesses were located on the ground floor and residences on the second floor. There was heavy fire on the second floor when firefighters arrived.

Three people living there all managed to get out safely. The fire spread to the building next door where four or five other people lived.

A firefighter searching for more victims was injured.

"We did have one firefighter. He was on the second floor fighting fire and searching for victims. We didn't know at that time that everyone was out of the building, so when he was checking for fire in the ceiling space above him. Apparently something came down and, well basically, knocked him unconscious on the second floor. We had to get him out," said Battalion Chief, Dan Casey.

The Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire.