Driver injured after SUV crashes into light pole

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A driver suffered minor injuries in an SUV crash at Calvary Avenue and Broadway, near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Police say the SUV crashed into a light pole around 1:45 a.m. The light pole got stuck on top of the SUV, which traveled for several blocks before the crash.