Competition to win a restaurant near Crown Candy is underway

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Have you dreamed of owning your own restaurant? Well, St. Louis wants to help make that dream come true.

Patrick Clark details a kitchen competition on how you can win a restaurant of your very own.

With the Arch in the background, you too could be in business as a restaurant owner.

Yes, Crown Candy, the 104-year-old mainstay in the Old North Neighborhood is excited about the Fantasy Food Fare Competition which will award this restaurant to the lucky applicant.

But Andy Karandzieff want applicants to be sure of what they`re hoping to win.

This space at St. Louis and 14th Street could be yours if you can convince Rise St. Louis. The nonprofit organization works with local community based nonprofits to do neighborhood revitalization and in this case, provide this restaurant space.

Equifax along with the Missouri Small Business Development Center and the

North City Business Development Center are behind the competition.

The estimated $100,000 prize includes a commercial kitchen, restaurant mentor and a host of opportunities for those who hope to say that`s amore.

Food entrepreneurs have until January 31st to win the grand prize.