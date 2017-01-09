Stolen vehicle crashes before officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - St. Louis police responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood of north city.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Page Boulevard near the intersection with N. Taylor Avenue.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said two officers were patrolling the area with a license plate reader. It identified a stolen vehicle driving near the intersection of GoodFellow and Page.

The officers started tailing the vehicle. They were several blocks behind when the stolen vehicle started moving very fast. Then one of the stolen vehicle's tires went flat. The vehicle was involved in a one car accident and flipped over into a nearby yard.

The accident happened near the intersection of Page and Taylor.

The suspected stolen vehicle was occupied by three people. Police went to the area where the vehicle flipped over. They say the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at them. Chief Dotson said that they officers asked to driver to put the gun down. The officer fired between four and six shots at the suspect when he continued to point the gun at him.

Three male suspects were pulled from the overturned vehicle. A 16-year-old was taken, uninjured, from the car. A 23-year-old was also pulled from the car; EMS is determining if he is injured. The 21-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old and the 23-year-old suspects are convicted felons. Two guns were found in the overturned vehicle. One of the weapons has a high capacity magazine.

No officers were injured in this incident. The shooting is still under investigation.