Penn Station Athlete of the Month: Hayleigh Arbutti

(KPLR) - Congratulations to our Penn Station East Coast Sub Athlete of the Month for January! Hayleigh Arbutti from Fort Zumwalt South High School is an outstanding cheerleader and track runner. She holds a 4.33 GPA. Hayleigh also participates in weight training, gymnastics, National Honor Society, student council. But following an injury a few years ago, Hayleigh was inspired to start “Hayleigh’s Helping Hands” working with special needs children, competitive cheer and modeling.

Hayleigh will be attending the University of Arkansas in the Pre-Med program. She is eligible for a $5,000 scholarship to college for being the Penn Station Athlete of the Month!

PENN STATION’S ATHLETE OF THE MONTH IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY KPLR 11, 100.3 THE BEST, WILD 104.9, Z107.7 AND 93.7 THE BULL.

