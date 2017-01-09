× Kirkwood shooting suspect identified, still at large

KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) – The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on January 4 near the intersection of Big Bend and Geyer. The victim, identified as a 21-year-old man, was found lying by a car in the roadway. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Detectives identified a suspect and presented information to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Marcus Tatum with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on Tatum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Connors the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-984-6914 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.