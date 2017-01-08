Police investigating shooting of 13-year-old teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investing the shooting of 13-year-old male at the Sugar Pines Apartments off Dunn Road near West Florissant and I-270.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Sugarcrest Drive, when a 20-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his 13-year-old nephew.

The man was taken into custody and is facing possible charges.

The teen was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Police First Precinct.