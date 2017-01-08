Police investigating shooting of 13-year-old teen

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investing the shooting of 13-year-old male at the Sugar Pines Apartments off Dunn Road near West Florissant and I-270.
Authorities say the shooting happened on Sugarcrest Drive, when a 20-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his 13-year-old nephew.
The man was taken into custody and is facing possible charges.
The teen was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injury.
The shooting remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Police First Precinct.
