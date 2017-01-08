(KPLR) - On Sunday Sports Extra, Blues public address announcer Tom Calhoun joined Rich Gould To talk about his incredible run of over 1,300 Blues home games without a miss and about the difference between Scottrade Center and Busch Stadium.
Blues public address announcer Tom Calhoun
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Jim Powers on prep football
-
Blues and Cardinals to host alumni games for charity during Winter Classic
-
Blues management, city leaders propose funding plan for Scottrade Center renovations
-
Leaders to discuss funding for Scottrade Center renovations
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Howard Balzer on the LA Rams
-
-
Promoter talks about “Wrestling at the Chase”
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Soccer legend Preki
-
Sunday Sports Extra: SLU’S Women’s Basketball
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Earl Austin, Jr.
-
Game on! Winter Classic to start at noon as scheduled
-
-
Joe Buck says an ‘addiction to hair plugs’ nearly ended his broadcast career
-
Putting ice rink in Busch Stadium is round-the-clock job
-
Contact 2: Courts to decide emergency helicopter transport case