Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) Southbound interstate 270 was closed for a time Sunday afternoon after a 3-car-crash near Dougherty Ferry. The impact of the crash left one truck on its side and caused a light pole to fall across several lanes of traffic.

The entire interstate was closed for a time while crews worked to clean up the debris.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.