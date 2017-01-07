Lambert Airport feels impact from Ft. Lauderdale tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMBERT AIRPORT (KPLR) - Although the Fort Lauderdale airport has reopened, airports across the country including at Lambert are still feeling the ripple effects from the tragedy in Florida.

Normally, Southwest has flights arriving from and departing to Fort Lauderdale from Lambert on a regular basis.

However, two Southwest flight scheduled to arrive at Lambert later today from Fort Lauderdale have been canceled: one Southwest flight that was supposed to leave Lambert earlier this morning for Fort Lauderdale was also canceled.

Security at Lambert was increased immediately after the Fort Lauderdale shooting.

Lambert`s airport director says the move was precautionary and that there are no known threats here.

Nonetheless, a Lambert spokesperson tells us this morning that passengers should continue to expect an increased security presence here at the airport this weekend.

Passengers arriving on a flight from Fort Lauderdale yesterday took off from Florida just 15 minutes before the shooting took place.

Some learned about the news from the plane`s Wi-Fi; many found out once the plane landed here at Lambert.

Everyone we talked with was stunned by the tragedy and grateful that they were ok.

It turns out that Godfrey`s Mayor Mike McCormick and his wife flew into Fort Lauderdale yesterday.

The shooting happened about seven minutes after they left the airport.

One more point... we`re told there has been an active shooter drill at Lambert within the past year.

This morning police at the airport remain on alert.